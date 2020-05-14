Woman accused of throwing bottle of bodily fluids through Taco Bell drive-thru window

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Authorities in Georgia are searching for a woman accused of tossing a bottle of bodily fluids through a fast-food drive-thru window.
Sheriff’s deputies were called last week to a Taco Bell, where the store manager told them an unidentified woman threw a bottle of urine and feces through the window.
Other employees added that the woman leaned out of the rear passenger window and squeezed the bottle of fluids at the drive-thru before throwing it inside.
The woman was described as possibly being between 18 and 25 years old, with long wavy black hair, wearing glasses and a white tank top.
She was reportedly in a silver sedan with a possible South Carolina tag driven by an unidentified black man.
The business was closed after the incident due to contamination.
