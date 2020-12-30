NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a woman and infant are dead after a stabbing in Ocean View on Tuesday afternoon.
In a tweet, police said the call came in at 1 p.m. for the stabbing in the 9500 block of 6th Bay Street, which is just blocks from the beach.
The woman and infant were pronounced dead at the scene.
A person of interest was detained, but police haven’t shared additional information in the case.
Several police officers were spotted around the apartment building where the incident happened.