Woman and baby dead after stabbing in Norfolk, person detained

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a woman and infant are dead after a stabbing in Ocean View on Tuesday afternoon.

In a tweet, police said the call came in at 1 p.m. for the stabbing in the 9500 block of 6th Bay Street, which is just blocks from the beach.

The woman and infant were pronounced dead at the scene.

A person of interest was detained, but police haven’t shared additional information in the case.

Several police officers were spotted around the apartment building where the incident happened.

