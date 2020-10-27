Woman and man shot at strip club in Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say they are investigating a double shooting at a strip club on Portsmouth Boulevard.
Police say the call reporting the shooting came in at 11:29 p.m. Monday night from Pure Diamonds in the 4100 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.
They say a 41-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the lower body and a 36-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Both victims have serious injuries but are in stable condition, according to police.
No other details have been released.
Latest Posts:
- Person County school reports COVID-19 cluster just days after transition to in-person learning
- Duke’s Jeremy Roach ready to follow in footsteps of former Blue Devil point guards
- NC Republican lawmakers ask Supreme Court to block absentee ballot settlement
- Sisters stabbed Chicago store worker 27 times after being told to wear masks, prosecutors say
- President Trump returning to Fayetteville for rally Thursday