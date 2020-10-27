Woman and man shot at strip club in Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say they are investigating a double shooting at a strip club on Portsmouth Boulevard.

Police say the call reporting the shooting came in at 11:29 p.m. Monday night from Pure Diamonds in the 4100 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

They say a 41-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the lower body and a 36-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Both victims have serious injuries but are in stable condition, according to police.

No other details have been released.

