Woman arrested after her dog attacks, kills another in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) - A woman tasked with watching a dog that fatally attacked another on Sunday at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront has been arrested.

Kristin L. Foster, 37, of Virginia Beach, was arrested and charged with public intoxication following the incident Sunday according to Virginia Beach Animal Control.

Officers responded to the beach at 31st around 7:40 p.m. following multiple calls about a dog attack.

When they arrived at the scene, they learned that a small Shih-Tzu mix breed dog was being walked on a leash by its owner when it was attacked by a large, unleashed pit type dog.

"It was so bad," said a man who witnessed the attack, but did not wish to be identified. "I had never seen anything like it before."

The mixed breed dog succumbed to its injuries and the pit type dog left the beach running.

"The owner of the small dog just sat on the beach, holding its body, sobbing," the man said.

Police followed the attacking dog and were able to catch it near Pinewood Drive. It was taken to a veterinary emergency clinic for heat exhaustion and other injuries it had while it ran.

It is currently being held by Virginia Beach Animal Control where charges are still pending for Foster and possibly the dog owner, who has not been charged.

"One of the things we are looking into is to potentially deem the dog dangerous," said Meghan Conti, a supervisor with Virginia Beach Animal Control.

The designation would be determined in General District Court and would require the owner or custodian to abide by certain rules and regulations with the dog or face a criminal penalty.

The court could also force the owners to pay damages to the owners of the deceased dog.

Both owners of both dogs involved are Hampton Roads residents, according to Conti.

