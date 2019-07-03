Woman arrested after sending more than 200 harassing messages to victim

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – A 50-year-old woman has been arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division after sending messages to a person on social media.

Officials said Kathryn Witt used several different accounts to send more than 200 messages to the victim. According to the incident report, Witt indicated she was watching the victim.

Authorities said the messages caused the victim to suffer mental and emotional distress.

Witt, who was charged with first-degree harassment, has been processed and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.