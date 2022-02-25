MANASSAS, V.A. (WNCN) – A woman was arrested Monday for trying to abduct a 3-year-old girl at a mall in Virginia, police said.

According to a report from the Prince William County Police Department, the 3-year-old girl was sitting with her family in the food court when they were approached by 44-year-old Jesica Jaqueline Escobar Quest.

Escobar Quest took the young girl by the arm and demanded she go with her, the report said.

The girl’s family intervened, then alerted mall security. Police were contacted and later arrested Escobar Quest, the report said.

Escobar Quest was charged with attempted abduction and was given a $5,000 bond.

The girl was not injured.