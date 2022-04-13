NEWBERRY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Newberry woman was charged after allegedly grabbing the face of a four-year-old boy who was in her care.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Lauren Folk, 35, of Newberry Monday and charged her with assault and battery third degree.

According to arrest warrants, the incident happened when Folk was employed by the Boys and Girls Club at a Rueben Elementary School.

Folk grabbed the face of a four-year-old boy and pushed him backward, the warrant said.

She was booked into the Newberry County Detention Center.