Woman charged after chase and crash that killed man in another car, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth woman is facing manslaughter charges after Virginia State Police were called to investigate a deadly crash in Portsmouth Saturday morning.

State Police say the investigation revealed that around 11 a.m., officers with the Portsmouth Police Department tried to pull over a 2015 Jeep Wrangler due to the driver being “wanted on several violations.”

The driver, Ciara Elliott of Portsmouth, “refused to pull over and a pursuit was initiated.” Police say during the chase, Elliott drove through the intersection of Victory Boulevard and California Road and crashed into a 2013 Chrysler 200.

Police say the impact of the crash killed the driver of the Chrysler, later identified as 35-year-old Calvin Coolidge Majette III of Portsmouth.

Police also say there were two occupants in both the Jeep and Chrysler.

Elliott, the driver of the Jeep, and her passenger, another woman, both suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. Both were transported to a local hospital.

Police say Majette died upon impact. His passenger, a woman, suffered life-threatening injuries and was also taken to a local hospital.

Police say that Elliott has been charged with manslaughter.

Portsmouth Police requested the assistance of the Virginia State Police Reconstruction Team.

This is an ongoing criminal investigation and the VSP Reconstruction Team will investigate the fatal crash. Portsmouth Police will continue its investigation into the incident.