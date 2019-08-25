Woman charged in dog’s death in hot car

PENSACOLA, Fla. (CNN Newsource/WEAR) — It’s yet another horrible reminder of the cruelty of summer with people or animals left in hot cars.

In Florida, a dog was left inside a car for several hours, officials say.

Now its owner is facing charges.

A heartbreaking scene unfolded in the Walmart parking lot, off Highway 29.

All of it was caught on camera by Shelia Anderson Kennedy.

A dog — a female pit bull mix — died after being locked inside a white Toyota Camry Thursday.

The high in Pensacola was 89 degrees, but the “feels like” temperature was closer to 100.

The owner — identified as Crystal Marie Houk — was audibly inconsolable as deputies checked out the back seat.

The dog’s body is blurred in video from TV station WEAR.

Houk is charged with one count of animal cruelty – a third-degree felony.

She told deputies she left the air conditioner running, officials said.

But a Walmart employee says when he opened the door, hot air was blowing.

“You’ve got a high temperature, in the middle of the summer. You’ve got a closed door, and you’ve got hot air blowing on an animal like that, and ultimately, this is what happens,” said Chief Deputy Chip Simmons, with the Escambia County Sheriffs Office.

Houk also reported she wasn’t in the store long, but surveillance cameras show the dog was left inside the car, for about three hours, officials said.

“Animal control tried to take the temperature of the animal itself, and found that the temperature of the animal pegged out the thermometer that they were trying to use,” Simmons said.

The thermometer stopped working — when it hit 107 degrees.

Houk is out of jail on bond.

She has a court appearance set for September 12.

