Woman charged with child neglect after 4-year-old drowns at Myrtle Beach resort

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An arrest was made Friday after a 4-year-old drowned at a Myrtle Beach resort Thursday night, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police.

Destiny Lashawn Morgan, 30, was charged with unlawful neglect of a child, according to Vest.

Demi Williams, 4, was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center from a pool at the Crown Reef Hotel on South Ocean Boulevard. She was pronounced dead at 9:25 p.m. from asphyxiation due to drowning, according to Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

News13 first reported the incident Thursday, which happened at about 8:43 p.m. at the Crown Reef Resort on South Ocean Boulevard, according to Vest.

Willard said the child was in the area with her mother and siblings from Kentucky.