Woman charged with manslaughter after disconnecting her son’s ventilator for 10 hours, warrant says

LYNCHBURG, S.C. (WIS) – A South Carolina woman was charged with voluntary manslaughter after police say she intentionally killed her child.

Officials say Sharma Ladile Harris, 37, disconnected a medical ventilator that was deemed necessary to assist with her 13-year-old child’s breathing functions.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say the crime happened in June of 2020 at a home in Lynchburg, South Carolina.

Investigators determined Harris disconnected her child from the ventilator for 10 hours, causing the child’s death.

It took agents nearly a year to convince a grand jury to hand down an indictment. However, based on their investigation, medical records and expert medical opinion — they believe there’s enough evidence to prove Harris did intentionally kill her child.

Agents arrested Harris on Thursday and took her to the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center, where she awaits trial. Her case will be prosecuted by the 3rd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

