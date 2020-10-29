Woman charged with murdering husband in South Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 30-year-old man is dead and his wife has been arrested following a shooting Wednesday night in South Carolina.

Taylor Bryson Heiden.

Jonathan Jay Heiden, of Florence, South Carolina, was shot at about 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Warley Street, according to information from Keith von Lutcken, the Florence County coroner. Heiden was taken to a hospital where he later died.

His body will be autopsied at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Taylor Bryson Heiden was taken into custody at the scene and has been charged with murder, according to information from the City of Florence Police Department.

She is being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

