Woman creates ‘memory Christmas tree’ to honor loved ones who died

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach resident Tawanna White made her Christmas tree a memory tree with pictures of her family members, friends, community members, and celebrities who passed away to honor them.

White started the tree with just her loved ones that passed but after reaching out to friends and putting her message on social media, the tree quickly grew with more people.

“I took it upon myself to start printing out pictures, start connecting with people, asking if they got a loved one they wanna put on the tree and a lot of people lost a mother, father, daughter, sister, brother, and it’s just brought back some memories for us to sit back and think about for this Christmas,” White said.

White said it’s a way to honor and remember those who have passed on and to keep their memory alive.

“I just want them to know that their loved one is gone but never be forgotten with the memory tree,” White said.

The tree is red, white, and blue to symbolize all the Americans who passed and it has blue lights to honor fallen Myrtle Beach Police Officer Jacob Hancher.

“When he passed I went and got the blue ribbon and I had it on the outside of the house for him and ever since then it seemed like everything I was doing was blue, everything,” White said.

Fallen Myrtle Beach Police Officer Jacob Hancher

White remembers Hancher and wants the good memories of him to live on saying, “I remember him as a community worker. He was always riding around and playing his music inside the truck and he always waving his hands at you.”

It’s those memories she has with people like Hancher that she says makes her smile when she looks at the tree.

“I tell people if you feel like you getting down, just sit down and try and think about the good, no one ever worry about the bad because you can always have good going on,” White said.

She added that, “I try not to bring no sadness from this tree. When my brother got killed I used to break down all the time, but I had to get that point of, they are gone now but I got to keep on going. I just can’t let it get me down and I asked the other families to not let it get them done either. I know they’re gonna think about it but try to keep your head up and keep on going.”

With loved ones on the tree, there are also celebrities who died in 2020 like Kobe Bryant, Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera, Ruth Bader-Ginsburg, and more.







She also included people from across the country including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and those who died from COVID-19. She said she included those who lost their lives to the pandemic to encourage people to wear a mask and social distance.

“When people are looking at my tree and see how much people on this tree, it’ll probably make them stay home and not go out until everyone gets vaccinated,” White said.

White added, “We can still have Christmas without gathering with everybody, even if it’s virtual or just looking at the tree with other people on it. It’s just something I had to do but I never finish the tree cause it’ll never be over. There’s just so much people that could go on this tree.”

She is still adding to the tree and encourages anyone to send her pictures of their loved ones who passed.

If you’d like your loved one to be added to Tawanna’s memory tree, you can email her at tawannawhite14@gmail.com.