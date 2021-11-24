Woman cuts Walmart employee with box cutter during fight, police say

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 19-year-old woman was taken into custody after a Walmart employee in Madison was assaulted.

According to an arrest warrant, Tonisha Mitchell and her boyfriend confronted the victim as he was clocking out at Walmart. Police said a fight broke out due to ongoing issues between the two parties. At one point, Mitchell swung a hammer at the victim, police said.

An affidavit states bystanders attempted to break up the fight and one even took the hammer away from Mitchell. However, officers said Mitchell came up from behind the victim, grabbed a work-issued box cutter and sliced the victim with it. The victim suffered cuts to his head, which required seven stitches.

Officers said they identified Mitchell after she showed up at the Madison Precinct to pick up items she lost during the altercation.

She is now faced with aggravated assault and is being held on a $150,000 bond.