BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD/WNCN) – Authorities responded to an alligator attack that killed a woman in Sun City Monday — less than two months after a man was killed in an alligator attack in the Myrtle Beach area.

According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to reports of a large alligator at the edge of a pond around 11:15 a.m. Monday.

A woman died in the attack on Monday in Sun City, which is a community about four miles from Hilton Head, South Carolina.

When deputies arrived, they found the alligator and a deceased woman.

The South Carolina Department of Resources and the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office were on scene and investigating Monday afternoon.

The deadly attack Monday in South Carolina follows one that happened in June just outside Myrtle Beach.

Horry County crews were called to a neighborhood for a water rescue late the morning of June 24, officials said.

Officials said an alligator “had taken hold” of a person and went into a retention pond near Excalibur Court. The victim, later identified as a 75-year-old man, was near the retention pond when the attack happened.

Authorities were able to remove the person’s body from the pond near Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht Club, officials said.

WBTW contributed to this report.