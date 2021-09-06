Woman dies, 4 injured in single-car crash in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman died after a car crash late Sunday night on Hampton Boulevard in the Larchmont area of Norfolk.

Dispatchers said the call for the single-vehicle crash came in at 11:29 p.m. When police arrived at the 6100 block of Hampton Blvd. near Surrey Crescent they found five people inside the vehicle suffering from injuries.

The woman who died was a passenger, police say. She died shortly after arriving at Norfolk General.

The other four people in the car at the time were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said speed appears to have been a factor, but it’s unclear if alcohol played a role. The crash is still under investigation and the woman’s identity is being withheld until her family is notified.

City workers said Hampton Blvd. was still closed until at least 9 a.m. Monday.