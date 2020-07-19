Woman dies after SUV crashes into medical complex in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The woman killed after the driver of an SUV crashed into a medical complex Thursday in Myrtle Beach has been identified.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the woman who died as Sue Cox, 86, of Myrtle Beach.

McSpadden said Cox was walking out of the building at 945 82nd Parkway when she was hit by the SUV.

The crash happened just before noon Thursday.

Four other people were injured in the incident, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach Police Department said Friday that no charges are expected to be filed against the driver.

“Right now, based on the information we have and after consulting with the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, no charges will be filed against the driver,” Vest said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

