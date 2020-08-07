Woman dies after car crosses center line, collides with dump truck, SC officials say

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – A key road in Horry County was shut down Friday morning after a woman died in a crash with a dump truck, officials said.

S.C. 905 near Shaftesbury Lane was closed after a dump truck versus vehicle incident that happened Friday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were dispatched to the area at 8:13 a.m.

A car drove over the middle line, striking a dump truck, according to officials.

Both drivers were injured, but the driver of the car suffered serious injuries, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

Officials later said the car driver died in the crash and was identified as Jessica A. Long, 32, of Conway. Long died at the scene, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. People were asked to avoid the area while they work.

The road has since reopened.

LATEST HEADLINES: