Woman dies after car split apart in Virginia crash

NORFOLK, V.a. (WAVY) – Police say a woman died in a car crash on East Virginia Beach Blvd early Sunday.

Officials say at around 1:40 a.m., 27-year-old D’Nicia Al’Niqua Artis was driving a 2006 Acura TSX westbound in the 1500 block E. Virginia Beach Boulevard and struck a median after crossing over Park Avenue.

The vehicle began to roll over and hit a tree, splitting the car into two sections.

Artis was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

All lanes of East Virginia Beach Blvd between Park Ave and Reservoir Ave were closed while police investigated the wreck.

Officials said speed appeared to be a contributing factor for the crash and it’s unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor.

Part of the Acura that was left against a tree during the crash. WAVY PHOTO



