Woman dies, girl injured in head-on crash; suspect facing charges

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A woman is dead and two other people are seriously hurt after a head-on crash Thursday night on Goodwin Neck Road in York County.

Virginia State Police say it happened around 8:45 p.m. east of Seaford Road. The driver of a Hyundai Sonata, Michael James Ramirez, was heading west on Goodwin Neck Road when he crossed the double solid lines, striking a Volkswagen Beetle head-on, officials said.

The Volkswagen then ran off the road into the tree line.

The driver of the Beetle, 43-year-old Caroline Marie Wyatt Thompson, died at the hospital early Friday morning, police say. She was from the 1000 block of Back Creek Road in Seaford.

Her passenger, a 10-year-old, also suffered life-threatening injuries. Ramirez was also seriously injured.

Police say Ramirez, a 38-year-old from Hampton, was charged with reckless driving and further charges are pending based on a review by the commonwealth’s attorney.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.