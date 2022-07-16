ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WINK/CBS Newspath) — A death investigation is underway at a country club in Sarasota County after an elderly woman fell in a pond where she was attacked by a pair of alligators Friday.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was by her home when she fell into the water at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club.

Two alligators were near the woman when they grabbed her while she was still in the water. The woman died at the scene, officials said.

“It is devastating to hear that something like this happened,” said Meredith Budd of the Florida Wildlife Federation.

Budd is the regional policy director for the Florida Wildlife Federation. She said there are always risks associated with living near and around wildlife, but deadly attacks are rare.

A neighbor who did not want to be identified shared her reaction to the fatal attack Friday.

“I have no idea who it is. I pray that it’s not one of my close friends, but again, I pray for their family and I hope that they’re okay and it’s absolutely tragic,” a woman neighbor said.

Budd warned people living in or visiting Florida.

“If there’s a body of water, there’s most likely an alligator that lives or travels within that body of water,” Budd said.