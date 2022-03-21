MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina woman has died weeks after being shot on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Rhonda Harris, 38, of Lancaster, died Friday at a hospital after the shooting in the tourist area.

Harris was hospitalized March 1 after a shooting near the Yachtsman Resort, McSpadden said.

Two people were found with what appeared to be gunshot wounds laying on the ground outside of one of the victim’s cars, according to a police report.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a fight between two people inside a car.

The shooting happened at about 9 p.m. near 14th Avenue North.

The case has been ruled a homicide.

Myrtle Beach police are investigating.