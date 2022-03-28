SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are investigating a double shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured late Sunday night.

Emergency communications were notified around 10:14 p.m. for a report of an attempted robbery in the 6300 block of Townsend Place, in the Burbage Grant area near Harbour View.

Officials say the person that called in the attempted robbery was in his vehicle when two unknown individuals wearing masks walked up to his vehicle and showed guns. The caller fled the scene.

Before officers arrived at Townsend Place, police located a vehicle with bullet holes in the 6500 block of Hampton Roads Parkway, at a shopping center that includes The COVE veterinary clinic. A woman and man were located with gunshot wounds.

The woman, identified Monday as 40-year-old Tameisha Goode Rogers, was pronounced deceased on scene. The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is listed in stable condition.

The suspects were in a vehicle described as a late model, gold-colored Ford Taurus.

No additional details were provided.