Woman found dead after dumpster fire, Va. police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are investigating a death on Saturday afternoon after a woman’s body was found in a dumpster following a dumpster fire.
Just after 12:40 p.m., dispatch requested the police to assist with a dumpster fire incident in the 4700 block of Columbus Street.
Once the fire was extinguished, the Virginia Beach Fire Department discovered the deceased body inside of the dumpster. The body is believed to be an adult woman, police say.
This scene is still active while detectives are investigating this case. The case will be jointly investigated by Fire Investigators as well as members of the Department’s Homicide Unit.
No further information is available at this time.
