Woman in car, tanker truck driver die in fiery crash on I-85 near Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP/WNCN) – Authorities say a multi-vehicle crash that sent large flames and dense black smoke billowing over a busy interstate near Atlanta has left at least two people dead.

Police in Georgia’s Gwinnett County said the accident in northbound lanes of Interstate 85 happened at about 7:50 a.m. Saturday.

Police reported hearing a loud explosion and said a tanker truck and a passenger vehicle were completely engulfed in flames.

Officials said the tanker was carrying 8,500 gallons of fuel.

A woman who was driving a stopped Volkswagen Passat — because of an earlier crash — was hit from behind by the tanker truck, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The woman and the truck driver died after the tanker flipped and flames engulfed the truck and Volkswagen, the newspaper reported.

The woman who died was identified as Emerald Lynn, 31, of Norcross, the newspaper reported while the truck driver was Yonas Worku, 44, of Snellville.

The crash shut down traffic in both directions for several hours.

