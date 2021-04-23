Woman, infant die after car goes around crossing gates, gets ripped in half by train in Florida

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 4-month-old and a 20-year-old woman have died following a train versus car crash near Frostproof.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies say the crash that took place just after 3:15 p.m. Thursday on South Scenic Highway between Livingston Lake Road and US Highway 98/27.

Fatal car/train collision being investigated by PCSO on South Scenic Highway near Frostproof between Livingston Lake Road and US 98/27. Crash occurred at 3:17 PM. One confirmed death. pic.twitter.com/KOiXJsqTd1 — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 (@PolkCoSheriff) April 22, 2021

Deputies say the driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Kayla Cobb was driving the vehicle around the crossing train track arms as the train approached.

Unfortunately, Cobb’s vehicle was unable to clear the tracks and the train struck the car on the passenger side splitting the car in half, propelling the backseat area about 50 feet.

Deputies say 4-month-old Kingston Scott suffered significant injuries and was transported to Florida Hospital Heartland in Sebring, but died upon arrival.

The child’s mother Shala Cobb also died, deputies say the three were not properly restrained in their seats.

No one on the train was injured.