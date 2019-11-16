Woman jogging ‘in fight for her life,’ man charged after DNA match, police say

CHERAW, S.C. (WBTV) – Police in South Carolina say they used DNA evidence to connect a man to a September assault that left a 42-year-old female jogger hospitalized.

The incident occurred just after 6:30 a.m. Sept. 7 at the intersection of Jersey Street and West Green Street. The woman was taken to McLeod Health Cheraw Hospital and then transported to McLeod Regional Hospital for further treatment of her injuries.

Officers searched the scene at the time but couldn’t locate a suspect.

But DNA evidence from the victim connected Eric Desmond Davis, 32, of Cheraw, to the crime, Cheraw Police announced in a press release.

Davis was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping. At the time of his arrest, he was out of jail on bond for a first-degree assault and battery charge, police said. He was denied bond on the newest charges.

Police credited the victim for her help in the case.

“She quickly realized that she was in a fight for her life and she fought with everything she had to get free from her attacker and because of her will to live she was able to get free from her attacker and was able to seek help from a passing motorist,” Cheraw Police Chief W. Keith Thomas said in a press release.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.