Woman killed during ‘encounter’ with alligator at SC island resort, officials say

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who died following an encounter with an alligator Friday.

Cynthia Covert, 58, died after the Kiawah Island incident Friday afternoon, according to the coroner’s office.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at a pond near Salt Cedar Lane around 5 p.m. on Friday in reference to “an alligator encounter with an adult female.”

Salt Cedar Lane is located near Bass Creek and a pond.

The sheriff’s office reported that after authorities arrived, a deputy fatally shot and retrieved the alligator.

An autopsy for Covert is scheduled for Monday.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene as well.

