Woman killed in Virginia crash; suspect facing DUI charge, officials say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man has been charged in connection with two crashes in Augusta County Friday evening, one of which took the life of a 49-year-old woman.

According to Waynesboro Police, the Virginia State Police were called to a hit-and-run incident at Jefferson Highway/Route 250 and Nottingham Lane at 10:21 p.m. Friday.

The crash involved a Hyundai being struck by another vehicle that fled the scene. Police say the driver of the Hyundai was not injured.

Five minutes later, members of the Waynesboro Police Department were called to a two-vehicle crash on West Main Street and Lew Dewitt Boulevard.

The investigation of the second crash connected the suspect vehicle to the earlier crash. Police say that the vehicle, driven by 22-year-old Chesapeake resident Sean B. Webster, was traveling eastbound on Jefferson Highway after the initial crash and came into impact with another vehicle at the intersection of West Main Street and Lew Dewitt Boulevard.

Police say both vehicles came to a rest in the CVS parking lot on West Main Street following the collision.

The other driver, later identified as 49-year-old Anne M. Seaton, of Waynesboro, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Seaton was the vice chairwoman for the Augusta County Republican Committee.

Seaton was also the wife of Wayne District Supervisor, Dr. Scott Seaton, Augusta County officials said.

“We are in shock over this tragic accident,” said Augusta County District Board chairman Gerald Garber. “The Board of Supervisors joins Anne’s many friends and family members in expressing our deepest sorrow and most sincere condolences.”

Police arrested Webster for suspicion of driving under the influence. Virginia State Police also charged Webster with one count of felony hit-and-run.

Webster was taken to Augusta Health before being sent to Middle River Regional Jail.

The crashes are still under investigation and police say additional charges are pending. Anyone who may have witnessed the crashes who has not yet spoken to an officer is asked to please contact Detective Nystrom at 540-942-6675.