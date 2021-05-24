Woman killed, man injured after boat explodes at Tennessee boat club

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman has died and a man was injured after a boat reportedly exploded at the Montgomery County Conservation Club in Clarksville Sunday afternoon.

Clarksville Fire Rescue says their crews, along with crews from Montgomery County EMS and Montgomery County Fire, responded to a report of an explosion at 3:58 p.m. at the Montgomery County Conservation Club on Seven Mile Ferry Road.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the initial investigation shows the boat, a 38-foot Carver, had just refueled and was getting underway when the explosion happened. Both the driver of the boat and the passenger were thrown into the water and a nearby boater rescued them.

The passenger, a 54-year-old Clarksville woman, was taken to Tennova Medical Center in Clarksville where she died. The driver, a 56-year-old Clarksville man, is being treated at Tennova.

The fire has since been extinguished, according to officials.