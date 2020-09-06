Woman, man die after SUV hits tree at high rate of speed in crash in Virginia

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two people are dead following an early Sunday morning crash in Newport News.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash just before 5 a.m. in the 1200 block of 23rd Street.

When they got there, officers say the vehicle involved struck a tree. The driver, a still-unidentified man, was pronounced dead on the scene.

A female passenger was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital, but later died from her injuries.

Initial investigations revealed that the vehicle was traveling westbound on 23rd Street at a high rate of speed when it struck the tree.

No further information was released.

