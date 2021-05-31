Woman pretends to be dead to escape Florida man who was strangling her

OCALA, Fla. (WNCN) – A woman was able to call for help after she pretended to be dead as a Florida man choked her, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

On May 26, the victim was in a car with 29-year-old Michael Douglas Bishop when he grabbed her by the hair and slapped her with the back of his hand, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim fell when she tried to get out of the vehicle and Bishop then grabbed her hair and forced her on her back.

The sheriff’s office said Bishop got on top of the vitctim and began to strangle her.

“The victim pretended to be dead, at which time Bishop got up and left. The victim was able to call for help,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies began to search for Bishop and they spotted him on Southwest 60th Ave.

The sheriff’s office said Bishop sped away from deputies at a high rate of speed “with no regard for anyone’s life but his own.”

Bishop ran a red light and plowed into another vehicle. The three people in that vehicle suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Bishop is in critical condition following the crash.

He has been charged with battery by strangulation and aggravated fleeing/eluding.