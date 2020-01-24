Woman shoots man in neck, leads law on high-speed chase, SC deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A woman has been charged with attempted murder and domestic violence after deputies say she shot a man in the neck and led authorities on a high-speed chase.
Kristan Collins, 34, of Florence faces multiple charges after police caught up with her during a forced traffic stop on Interstate 95 at exit 153, Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said.
No injuries were reported in the chase, but two deputy vehicles and the suspect’s vehicle were damaged.
The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Old Delmae convenience store at 900 S. Cashua Drive in the Florence area, according to Kirby.
Kirby said Collins pulled up to the parking lot and shot the man in the neck. The man was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Collins is in the Florence Collins Detention Center on charges of attempted murder, domestic violence, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, malicious injury and violation of probation.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- 2 dead, 20 injured after massive explosion at Texas warehouse
- Trump becomes 1st president to visit, speak at March for Life rally
- Affordable housing a hot topic as Bernie Sanders’ campaign holds town hall in Durham
- Officials: Child dies after early-morning fire at NC apartment complex
- High on ‘shrooms,’ man pistol-whips transgender woman who wrestled gun away, police say
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now