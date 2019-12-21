Woman shot after refusing to hand over keys in carjacking at Atlanta mall

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a Macy’s worker was shot outside an Atlanta mall on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Atlanta police say the employee was shot in the stomach shortly after noon Saturday in an attempted carjacking in the Lenox Square parking deck.

Atlanta police spokesman Carlos Campos says the woman was approached by two men and refused to hand over her keys.

Police were working to find the suspects. They left the parking garage on foot after the failed carjacking.

The shooting comes one week after a man was wounded by gunfire at Cumberland Mall, another metro Atlanta shopping center.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now