MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman arrested Thursday by Myrtle Beach Police is facing an arson charge after allegedly starting a small fire at the city jail.

According to an arrest warrant, Shanen Denise Grate, 39, snuck a lighter into a jail cell on Thursday and set a roll of toilet paper on fire. The fire caused only minor damage to the toilet.

Grate remains in jail on bonds totaling $10,464 after being charged with third-degree arson and third-degree assault and battery, according to the city’s online records.