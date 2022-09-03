HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV/WNCN) — A woman was taken to the hospital Friday morning after she was struck by lightning on the beach on Hilton Head Island.

According to Hilton Head Fire and Rescue, there was a lightning strike on the beach at 9:57 a.m. on Friday near beach marker 90 near Palmetto Dunes..

The woman was hit on the shoulder with “distinct entrance and exit wounds” caused by the lightning, the weather service said.

CPR was performed because the woman was not breathing after the strike. The CPR was successful, according to the weather service.

Three other people standing about 15 feet away had their hair stand on end before the strike and were all knocked down by the jolt, weather officials said in a statement after the incident.

The woman was transported to Savannah by a Fire Rescue medic unit.

Fire officials said the other people nearby did not require treatment at a hospital.

