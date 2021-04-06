Woman test drives new car at Chevy dealership, tries to steal it, Florida police say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — An Auburndale woman tried to steal a 2021 Chevy Equinox during a “test drive” at a car dealership in Winter Haven Monday, police said.

Police said 34-year-old Shonteria Story went to the Chevy Center pretending to be looking for a new car to purchase. She decided to test drive a 2021 Chevy Equinox, and because of a COVID-19 policy, the dealership does not allow associates to ride with customers on test drives.

The sales associate made a copy of Story’s driver’s license and told her to take a short test drive and return. Story took the vehicle out, but did not return.

The associate waited and attempted to reach Story by telephone, but she did not answer. By 8 p.m., the associate called police who tracked the driver down in Bartow.

Story was located with the vehicle already filled with her possessions, police said. They said she had also removed the dealer tag from the back.

She was booked into the Polk County Jail for grand theft of a motor vehicle.