SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A tractor-trailer flipped over and crushed a Ford Mustang, trapping a woman inside in Spartanburg this week, police said.

Officers said an 18-wheeler was traveling east on John B. White Sr. Boulevard and Reidville Road toward Blackstock Road on Wednesday

The driver of the truck was attempting to make a right turn onto Blackstock Road when the big rig overturned around 2 p.m.

Source: Spartanburg Police Department

The driver of the Ford was waiting at the traffic light on Blackstock Road, in the left turn lane, planning to turn on John B. White Sr. Blvd and Reidville Road when the trailer landed on the car.

Upon arrival, officers said they saw a tractor-trailer that was on its side in the middle of the road.

Officers said the driver of the 18-wheeler was momentarily trapped but was not injured. The woman who was driving the Ford Mustang was trapped for more than an hour.

The woman in the Mustang was able to talk to first responders until she was out of the car.

She was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was issued a citation.

More than five hours later, crews were on the scene removing the remaining sections of the trailer.