BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was shot by a deputy near a Brandon preschool after she threatened to kill her ex-boyfriend, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

The woman was identified by deputies as 39-year-old Terrell Green. She faces false imprisonment and aggravated assault with a firearm charges, but Chronister said those could change as the investigation continues.

The sheriff’s office said Green suffered non-life threatening injuries. The deputy was not hurt in the incident.

Deputies said it started at the 700 block of Kings Avenue when a man was taking a shower at Green’s apartment when she became “irate, almost irrational” after she went through his phone. She then pointed a gun at the man and said she was going to kill him.

The man was able to escape the apartment Chronister said, and Green chased him throughout the apartment complex with the gun. The man was able to escape by climbing a wrought iron fence that surrounded the complex.

Chronister said the man then ran across the street to Heaven Sent Daycare Center where he used a phone to call law enforcement.

“During that 911 call, we could tell in what type of duress he really was,” Chronister said. “Out of breath. Again, our victim was running for his life.”

Green continued to look for the man, even after deputies were on scene with the man, Chronister said.

Deputies said Green drove over to the day care where she charged at one deputy at a “slow roll.” The deputy was able to get out of the way. Deputies saw then that Green had a gun.

“She was there today, in that parking lot, to finish the job that she had started,” Chronister said.

That’s when Chronister said one female deputy was “forced” to shoot Green.

Green was taken into custody and transported to Tampa General Hospital with an upper torso injury.

According to a release, the Heaven Sent Daycare Center was not involved in the incident, and no one from the school was hurt.

“These students were never in any type of harm’s way,” Chronister said.

The deputy was placed on administrative leave as the shooting remains under investigation.