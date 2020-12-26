Woman used drugs in Myrtle Beach resort with 2 young children present, police say

Jamie Marie Miller and a WBTW file photo of the Ocean Reef Resort at 7100 North Ocean Boulevard.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman is accused of using drugs in a Myrtle Beach hotel room with a 2-year-old and 6-year-old present, according to an arrest warrant obtained by News13.

Police responded to Ocean Reef Hotel at 7100 North Ocean Boulevard Tuesday. When police arrived, Jamie Marie Miller, 32, of Glassport, Pennsylvania, had slurred speech and couldn’t stand on her feet, according to police.

The 6-year-old said Miller was at one point locked in the bathroom, according to the arrest warrant.

Police also discovered the sliding door to the balcony on the 10th floor was left open. Police said the children could’ve easily gone onto the balcony and climbed over the railing.

Police also found needles in the room, according to the warrant.

Miller was arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child. She remains in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $2,500 bond as of Friday evening.