HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was rescued following a kidnapping and domestic violence situation in Hickman County.

Investigators tell News 2 deputies in Hickman County received a call from a Twice Daily about a possible kidnapping after a woman had gone into the convenience store saying she needed help and was being kidnapped.

Deputies responded to the scene and found a pickup truck leaving the parking lot as they arrived. Witnesses told deputies to follow the truck and when the deputies did, a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit lasted for around 10-15 minutes before the truck crashed into a creek on Bear Creek Valley Road in Dickson County. The driver, identified as 31-year-old Jonathan Smith, got out of the truck and ran before being tased and taken into custody. The woman was not injured.

Witnesses told deputies the woman ran into the convenience store and gave a signal with her hand by crossing her thumb over her palm and repeatedly covering her thumb with her four other fingers. The hand signal was made famous on the social media platform TikTok and is reportedly used to signal the need for help during a domestic violence situation.

Customer Eric Streeval told News 2 the woman also looked over at him and mouthed the word “help.” Streeval is a part of a motorcycle group that helps women in domestic violence situations. He credited the woman for reaching out.

“If you see something, say something. Domestic violence is a bad thing here in Tennessee. The victims, a lot of times they’re too afraid to speak out. And I credit the young lady in this situation with having the world’s most courage of actually speaking out because who knows what would have happened,” Streeval said.

Streeval said he’s since reached out to the victim on social media and hopes to put her in touch with local resources.

“I would just tell her lean on family if she’s got family, [or] find a complete stranger. If someone’s willing to listen talk to him. Don’t think everything bundled up inside. Reach out to somebody and just believe the good in somebody.”

Smith is currently charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated domestic assault and more charges are pending, according to investigators.