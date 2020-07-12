Woman vanishes near Myrtle Beach, police seek help in search

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Police posted on social media Saturday night that a 29-year-old woman is missing and potentially endangered.

Police said Danielle Rochelle Werner was last seen in the area of S.C. 905 and Old Reaves Ferry, which is north of Myrtle Beach and east of Conway.

Horry County police are asking anyone with information about Werner’s location to call them at 843-248-1520.

