Woman wanted for questioning after fentanyl, ecstasy found in candy box on Tennessee road

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee police are asking for the public’s help to locate a woman wanted for questioning after ecstasy and fentanyl were found inside a candy box on the side of a road.
Police said the drugs, which were shaped like “Hello Kitty” candies, were located around noon Monday on Skyline Drive in Millersville, Tennessee.
Officers said Tuesday that 22-year-old Jesseka Sereniti Story was wanted for questioning in the incident.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Millersville police at 615-859-2758.
