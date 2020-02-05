Woman wanted for questioning after fentanyl, ecstasy found in candy box on Tennessee road

Around the South

by: Josh Breslow/WKRN

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Millersville Police Department)

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee police are asking for the public’s help to locate a woman wanted for questioning after ecstasy and fentanyl were found inside a candy box on the side of a road.

Police said the drugs, which were shaped like “Hello Kitty” candies, were located around noon Monday on Skyline Drive in Millersville, Tennessee.

(Courtesy: Millersville Police Department)

Officers said Tuesday that 22-year-old Jesseka Sereniti Story was wanted for questioning in the incident.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Millersville police at 615-859-2758.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss