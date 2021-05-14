Woman who took twin babies, shot mom is denied bond, police say

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman was denied bond Wednesday and remained in custody, accused of shooting a mother and kidnapping the woman’s infant twins, authorities said.

The 6-week-old boys were found unharmed Tuesday, the Savannah Police Department said. The mother of the twins, Gabrielle Rodgers, 23, was being treated for injuries described as critical.

Angela Montgomery, 23, of Rincon, Georgia, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping, WSAV-TV reported. It was not known if Montgomery had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Police said they were called Tuesday to a Savannah address where they found Rodgers suffering from gunshot wounds.

Authorities said they learned a suspect had fled the scene with Rodgers’ twins, prompting an Amber Alert.

Montgomery was located Tuesday afternoon at a home in Rincon, a community northwest of Savannah. Authorities said she was arrested by Savannah Police detectives and SWAT officers, with help from the Rincon Police Department and the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The twins were recovered from the home unharmed though first responders took them to a hospital for medical evaluations.

Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter said authorities were thankful the infants were found unharmed, adding “everyone in the Savannah area was looking for this suspect and the twins.” Minter said the case wouldn’t have moved as quickly had it not been for tips from the community.

He added that the community is hoping “to see the children’s mother make a full recovery and be reunited with her sons as soon as possible.”

Rodgers was undergoing surgery for her injuries, family members told the television station. Her sister has organized an online fundraiser in the meantime to aid with her recovery expenses.