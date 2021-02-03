‘You don’t have to kill somebody’: Wife of man killed by Virginia deputy breaks her silence

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police continue to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting in Caroline County. Authorities as well as the victim’s family have identified the man killed as 58-year-old Richard F. Thomas of Spotsylvania.

VSP is taking the lead on the investigation that involved Caroline deputies on Countyline Church Road on Monday evening. Twenty-four hours after the investigation, it remains unclear as to what happened in the moments leading up to the incident.

Rachel Thomas, the victim’s wife, is coming forward sharing that her husband was shot multiple times.

“You don’t have to kill somebody,” cried Thomas. “You took my life, that was my life.”

Fighting back tears, Rachel is now a widow and heartbroken. Thomas turned 58-years-old on Sunday. His family shared that they learned the news of his death from pictures circulating on social media.

“I just saw pictures of him laying out in the road,” said Rachel.” I kind of hope that he pulls up in the driveway and this is a big dream, a big joke–that it didn’t happen.”

According to State Police, a car was stopped in the middle of the 17000 block of Countyline Church Road, holding up traffic. Drivers approached the car and discovered an unconscious man inside and dialed 911. When deputies arrived, Thomas was awake, but police say he refused to listen to their commands. A deputy opened fire, killing Thomas at the scene.

Unfortunately, the pain of death is all too familiar for Rachel, who has lost a close loved one every year since 2017.

“This is my shrine,” Rachel cried as she pointed to several candles on the mantle. “I got my daughter, my son, my daughter in law, two brothers, my dad, and now I have to put my husband up there.”

The high school sweethearts lost two of their three children in recent years. Rachel says her husband was dealing with a lot of pain from tragedy, but also from several medical issues. She goes on to say Thomas suffered from severe gout, rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, chronic back pain and had multiple surgeries on his knees and back. As a result, Thomas was taking pain medication, however his doctor refused to continue prescribing the opioids. Rachel says her husband had been off his pain medication for months and numbed the pain with drinking.

Rachel says Thomas had recently been sick, complaining that his head hurt and was experiencing blackouts. She shares that during one episode, he was put on a ventilator.

“We left the hospital and he said something inside of his head was hurting,” said Rachel. “That it felt like someone was beating him in the head with a baseball bat.”

Rachel told 8News that the last time she saw her husband they were arguing and he left the house very upset. She says he was drinking Monday night and likely driving to a friends home when the incident occurred. Rachel said Thomas does not own a gun because he is a felon and didn’t want to go to jail.

8News asked Rachel about reports of verbal threats made by her husband towards police and she said,” Even if you did have to shoot, I don’t think 5 times is justifiable for somebody. I mean if he’s drunk… he might look like a big man, but he’s been sick. I thought y’all were supposed to use tasers. A taser would have knocked him down.”

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office confirms the deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation. Authorities also confirm there is dash cam video of the incident. Once state police complete its investigation, the investigative findings will be turned over to the Caroline County Commonwealth’s Attorney for final review and adjudication.

VSP could not answer any of the questions asked by 8News due to the ongoing investigation.