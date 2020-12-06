Young brother and sister die after truck crashes through mini golf course in Florida

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders were on scene at Front Beach Road in front of Coconut Creek Family Fun Park after a deadly crash Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials said a 4-year-old boy died after being hit by the vehicle and his 6-year-old sister also died as a result of the wreck.

Officials are still trying to determine how this vehicle ended up crashing into the Park. The vehicle struck the two young siblings as they were golfing with their parents.

Heather Coyle was enjoying a walk with her daughter when she witnessed the aftermath moments after the crash.

“It was just something I wish I never saw today,” Coyle said.

It’s something that hit Coyle close to home.

“I was just like beside myself because I have grandbabies so it hit home. You just never know with stuff and it’s just traumatizing, I can’t even imagine what the family is going through right now,” Coyle said.

Officials say the family was visiting from Louisville, Kentucky.

Authorities have now identified the driver as Scott Donaldson of Panama City Beach.

The Associated Press contributed to this report