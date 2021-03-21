Young man dies after car crashes into home, truck, SC officials say

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash at an Anderson County home.

The crash happened between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Sawtooth Court in Easley, according to the Anderson County coroner. The area is off St. Paul Road.

Pelzer EMS and SCHP were notified at about 8:30 a.m. and responded to the scene.

According to officials, the driver of a 2006 Volvo was traveling north on St Paul Road when he traveled off the right side of the roadway, across several residential yards and overturned before hitting a garage and a legally parked pickup truck.

The coroner identified the victim as 20-year-old Rosendo Venturo Paulino of Easley. He appeared to have been deceased for several hours at the scene, the coroner said.

It appears that alcohol and speed were primary factors in the crash, the coroner said. The investigation remains ongoing by the Anderson County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.