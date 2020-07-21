Young woman dies after tree falls on boat in SC lake

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the person killed in weekend single-boat accident on Tom Drafts Point off Lake Murray in Gilbert

Saturday at about 1 a.m., Kathryn Grayce Mullins, 20, of Statesboro, Georgia, was a passenger on a pontoon boat that was preparing to dock when the engine cut off.

While trying to restart the engine and gain control of the boat, the boat drifted into a dead tree on the edge of the lake. The tree broke off and fell onto Mullins.

Mullins was taken from the scene to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. The cause of death was due to blunt force trauma.

No other injuries were reported. The incident is being investigated by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

