Young woman killed, 2 others hurt in Waffle House shooting after fight escalates

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who died in a shooting this weekend.

Briawna Nabors, 23, died on the scene at a Waffle House in North Charleston on Saturday at about 12:55 a.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two people got into an argument that turned into a fight outside of the restaurant at 4755 Saul White Boulevard.

During the altercation, a suspect took out a firearm and began shooting at the person he was fighting and gunfire hit three bystanders.

Nabors was one of the bystanders that was shot.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the incident.

