Youth arrested after teen girl killed in neighborhood shooting near Virginia school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A juvenile suspect has been arrested in a shooting that killed a teenage girl in the Gayton Forest West subdivision in Henrico County, according to Henrico police.

In a release, Henrico Police said they took the juvenile male into custody in the early Saturday afternoon, after obtaining petitions for second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

A witness that was outside when the shooting happened said he tried to administer CPR to the girl after she was shot multiple times.

The witness told WRIC they noticed two girls walking on a path that leads from Godwin High School being closely followed by a male. He then heard multiple gunshots and when he got closer to the area, he found the girl suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The teen was taken to a local hospital to be treated, according to police.

The Henrico County Police Department sent another release at 9:30 p.m., saying that the girl passed away at the hospital. Due to her age, police said nothing further would be released about her identity.

The juvenile male will be transported and processed at the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office.

A football game scheduled at Godwin High School Friday night was canceled.

WRIC spoke with Meagan Cinder, who lives just a few houses down from where the shooting occurred. She heard five to eight gunshots and was concerned for her husband and son, who were out riding bikes nearby.

“I ran over there, I didn’t see anybody but there were some yard guys down the street yelling, “Gunman, gunman!’ and I was just screaming for my husband to hurry home,” Cinder said.

Cinder said she knew the girl who was shot and later died.

“I know those two little girls. They’re only like 12 years old, they’re not very old at all so it’s just heartbreaking that this would happen. There’s a ton of kids in our neighborhood,” Cinder told WRIC, through tears.

No further details about the suspect’s identity will be released due to his age.